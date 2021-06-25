Wimbledon draw LIVE: Federer could face Djokovic in final, Murray takes on Basilashvili

Wimbledon in numbers

Wimbledon draw RECAP – Wimbledon draw sets up possible Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic final

– Djokovic takes on British wildcard Jack Draper in the first round while Federer paired with Adrian Mannarino

– – Two-time champion Andy Murray goes up against Nikoloz Basilashvili Serena Williams could face off with Angelique Kerber in round three – Jo Konta could face Ashleigh Barty at same stage – British youngster Fran Jones paired with Coco Gauff in first-round thriller – Defending champion Simon Halep out with injury

11am: Well that’s all we’ve got time for – thanks for joining Express Sport for today’s Wimbledon draw! We’ve got plenty to look forward to over the next two weeks and we’ll be covering absolutely everything. Make sure you visit us again for all the latest goings on in the world of tennis, and sign up for our newsletter to get all the biggest stories straight to your inbox. Enjoy the rest of your day. 10.55am: And in the women’s, Serena Williams’ projected draw is… R1: Sasnovich, R2: Hibino/Pera, R3: Kerber, R4: Bencic/Gauff, QF: Svitolina/Pavlyuchenkova, SF: Barty/Andreescu/Azarenka, F: Sabalenka/Kenin/Swiatek 10.50am: So then, the projected draws for the two stand-out names in the men’s draw… Federer… R1: Mannarino, R2: Gasquet, R3: Norrie, R4: Carreno-Busta, QF: Medvedev, SF: Zverev/Berrettini, F: Djokovic/Tsitsipas Djokovic… R1: Draper, R2: Anderson, R3: Davidovich Fokina, R4: Monfils, QF: Rublev, SF: Tsitsipas, F: Medvedev/Zverev/Federer And also for Murray… R1: Basilashvili, R2: Rinderknech, R3: Shapovalov, R4: Bautista Agut, QF: Stefanos Tsitsipas, SF: Djokovic, F: Medvedev/Zverev/Federer 10.47am: Some absolutely brilliant first-round ties in the ladies’ draw – and that sets up some thrillers in the second and third rounds too. Nottingham Open winner Konta got to the quarter-finals at the last Wimbledon but hasn’t got past the second round of a Grand Slam since then. The British women’s No 1 takes on Czech player Siniakova, currently in action at the Bad Homburg Open.

10.43am: Britain’s Heather Watson could take on either Petr Kvitova or Sloane Stephens in round two, if she beats a qualifier in her opening contest. 10.40am: Other notable Wimbledon women’s first round matches… Kiki Bertens vs Marta Kostyuk Anett Kontaveit vs Marketa Vondrousova Bianca Andreescu vs Alize Cornet Petr Kvitova vs Sloane Stephens Heather Watson vs Qualifier Iga Swiatek vs Su-wei Hsieh Mihaela Buzarnescu vs Venus Williams 10.36am: What a match! Coco Gauff plays Britain’s Fran Jones in a battle of the youngsters. Gauff, still only 17, reached the fourth round of the last Wimbledon while Jones, 20, has only ever played one Grand Slam match before this, at the Australian Open earlier this year. Serena Williams takes on Aliaksandra Sasnovich in round one.

Ladies’ Singles – Projected Quarter-finals Barty (1) vs Andreescu (5)

Svitolina (3) vs S.Williams (6) Kenin (4) vs Ka. Pliskova (8)

Sabalenka (2) vs Swiatek (7)#Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 25, 2021

10.32am: Ouch. Not too kind for Great Britain’s Jo Konta. She takes on Katerina Siniakova in round one but could meet top seed Ashleigh Barty in the third. Australian Barty is up against Carla Suarez Navarro in the first round. Serena could face Angelique Kerber in round three too. 10.30am: And we’re underway with the women’s draw. Serena Williams, still bidding for that record-equalling 24th Grand Slam, could face third seed Elina Svitolina in the quarters. 10.25am: The gentlemen’s singles draw in full…

10.20am: Halle Open winner Ugo Humbert takes on Nick Kyrgios in an exciting first round clash. Federer faces Adrian Mannarino the Frenchman, who takes on Sam Querrey this evening in the semi-finals of the Mallorca Open. Federer is a 6-0 against the world No 42 and beat Mannarino in straight sets in the round of 16 at Wimbledon back in 2018. Elsewhere Matteo Berrettini takes on 2019 quarter-finalist Guido Pella and Cam Norrie, the British No 2, will go head-to-head with Lucas Pouille. And in the very final pairing, Medvedev takes on Jan-Lennard Struff. 10.15am: That is not a kind first-round pairing for Murray. The pair have never played before but Basilashvili beat Federer in Qatar earlier this year. Basilashvili went on to win in Qatar in March as well as at the Bavarian Championships in May for his fourth and fifth ATP Tour titles.

Potential R16 Djokovic-Monfils

Rublev-Schwartzman

Tsitsipas-De Minaur

Shapovalov-Bautista Agut

Zverev-Auger Aliassime

Ruud-Berrettini

Federer-Carreño

Medvedev-Hurkacz — José Morgado (@josemorgado) June 25, 2021

10.10am: All of the seeded players are drawn. In the first round… Djokovic will play British 19-year-old Jack Draper, the world No 250. What a tie that is for the teenager. British world No 5 Liam Brody is then paired with Italy’s Marco Cecchinato. Frances Tiafoe takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas while Diego Schwartzman faces Benoit Paire. British No 1 Dan Evans is drawn out against Feliciano Lopez. The Spaniard has won their only previous meeting. Two-time champion Andy Murray meanwhile takes on Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili. 10.05am: We already have our potential men’s quarter-finals… Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Roberto Bautista Agut

Alexander Zverev vs Matteo Berrettini

Daniil Medvedev vs Roger Federer Tasty. 10.03am: Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer are NOT in the same half as one another. The earliest they can meet in the Championships this year is in the final. Could the Swiss get that far? We’d all love to see it, wouldn’t we?

Wimbledon draw LIVE

9.55am: We’re almost ready to get underway with the 2021 Wimbledon Championships draw. We’re of course without some big names though with Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Milos Raonic, David Goffin, Kyle Edmund and Stan Wawrinka all not playing in the men’s. In the women’s there’s no Naomi Osaka, Jennifer Brady or 2019 semi-finalist Barbora Strycova. But there’s still plenty of exciting talent in action – and we’ll find out who they’re playing in their first matches shortly. 9.50am: Simona Halep is OUT of Wimbledon this year. The injured defending champion, struggling with a calf problem, says: “I gave it everything I had in order to be ready to play Wimbledon and after having such special memories from two years ago, I was excited and honoured to step back on these beautiful courts as defending champion. “Unfortunately, my body didn’t cooperate and I’ll have to save that feeling for next year. I can honestly say that I’m really down and upset about having to take this decision. “This period has been difficult but to miss the last two majors has made it even more challenging mentally and physically. We will see what the future holds but I’m hoping it will make me a stronger person and athlete.”

9.40am: Zhizhen Zhang yesterday became the first ever Chinese man in the Open Era to make the main draw of Wimbledon. The world No 178 saw off Francisco Cerundolo to book his spot at the Championships. Qualifying second seed Mackenzie McDonald also made it through to the main draw. 9.30am: It’s been a long time since Andy Murray last played at Wimbledon, with his quarter-final defeat to Sam Querrey in 2017 the last time he graced the SW19 grass. But the 2013 and 2016 champion is back at the All England Club this year and now 34 is relishing it. “I’ve had so many injuries and so many setbacks you just don’t really know what’s round the corner,” the Scot said. “I want to approach each tournament and each match that I play like it’s my last one so that I can get the most out of it. “So that’s why I want to prepare here well. I’m going into the bubble on Wednesday evening, so I’m going to get there early to practice at Wimbledon. Hopefully I’ve got some high-quality practices; I’m practising with [Marin] Cilic today and I practise with [Roger] Federer later in the week. “I’m just trying to play with high-quality grass-court players to prepare me as best as possible. I don’t want it to be my last Wimbledon; certainly I want to keep playing, I don’t want to stop just now, so, yeah, I want to keep going.”

Wimbledon draw LIVE

9.20am: Djokovic is the huge favourite to win at Wimbledon this summer, and doing so will see him join Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 Grand Slam titles. The Serbian top seed has won both the Australian Open and French Open already this year and is setting his sights on a Golden Slam, which would require all four Slams as well as winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics. “Everything is possible, and I did put myself in a good position to go for the Golden Slam,” said Djokovic. “But, you know, I was in this position in 2016 as well. It ended up in a third-round loss in Wimbledon. “This year we have only two weeks between the first round of Wimbledon and the finals here, which is not ideal because you go from really two completely different surfaces, trying to make that transition as smooth as possible, as quickly and efficiently as possible. “So obviously I will enjoy this win and then think about Wimbledon in a few days’ time. I don’t have an issue to say that I’m going for the title in Wimbledon. Of course, I am.”

Wimbledon draw LIVE

9.10am: It’s a welcome return for the Wimbledon Championships, which was forced to take a year off in 2020 due to the global coronavirus crisis. It was confirmed last week that 50 per cent capacity crowds, up to 21,000 fans, will be allowed into the grounds throughout the two-week tournament. The men’s and women’s finals on Centre Court next month will be allowed to welcome a full capacity of 15,000 spectators each. “When Wimbledon was cancelled last year, that was a shot in the gut for our sport. A terrible time,” said three-time Wimbledon champion John McEnroe. “So to have it back is incredible.” The grass-court Grand Slam gets underway on Monday (June 28) and will conclude on Sunday July 11.

What to expect from a new-look Wimbledon

9am: Good morning and welcome to Express Sport’s live coverage of the 2021 Wimbledon draw. The men’s and ladies’ singles and doubles main draws will both be conducted this morning, getting underway at around 10am UK time. Novak Djokovic is the defending men’s champion from 2019 after Wimbledon was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Djokovic got the better of Roger Federer in a five-set thriller, the longest ever final in the history of the 144-year-old Grand Slam. In the ladies’ draw, Simona Halep is the title-holder having beaten Serena Williams in the final two years ago. Halep missed the recent French Open due to a torn calf muscle having not played since retiring against Angelique Kerber at the Madrid Open on May 10.

