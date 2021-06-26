16-year-old arrested in deadly shooting of a grandmother outside gym in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A 16-year-old suspect was arrested Friday afternoon for the deadly shooting of Elsa Mikeska, a 62-year-old grandmother, outside of a southeast Houston gym last week, Houston police said.

HPD homicide detectives will not be releasing the suspect’s name or photo due to his age.

“I want to commend our detectives for their diligent efforts in this case,” said HPD Chief Troy Finner in a tweet. “As with any tragic loss of life, we share in the Mikeska family’s grief, and want them, and all families who have lost loved ones to violence to know we will work tirelessly to bring these criminals to justice.”

I want to commend our detectives for their diligent efforts in this case. As with any tragic loss of life, we share in the Mikeska family’s grief & want them & all families who have lost loved ones to violence to know we will work tirelessly to bring these criminals to justice. https://t.co/UP9nAm7Igz — Troy Finner (@TroyFinner) June 25, 2021

Last Thursday, Mikeska was arriving for a 5 a.m. exercise class when she was ambushed in the parking lot in an attempted robbery.

Now, a makeshift memorial sits next to the spot where Mikeska died outside Life Fit Personal Fitness Studio, located in the 10500 block of Fuqua Street near Beamer Road.

Her funeral took place Thursday.

Late Thursday, Houston police released surveillance video of the suspects’ vehicle.

The suspects’ white Chevrolet SUV parked near the victim just before 5 a.m. Thursday, and two people got out. Officers say the suspects confronted the woman and she took off running toward the gym before they opened fire, killing her.

ORIGINAL STORY: Woman shot and killed while trying to flee carjackers outside SE Houston gym, police say

Mikeska was a member of the gym and fellow gym members described her as a regular.

The gym shooting wasn’t the only incident police believe the suspects are connected to.

An hour before, officers say the suspects attempted to carjack a vehicle from a woman at 10100 Freehill Street, about two miles from the gym. The car was broken down, so they weren’t able to steal it. The victim ran, and no shots were fired.

Officers said they aren’t sure why the suspects opened fire when the victim ran toward the gym.

Police said the investigation remains active despite the arrest. They added that they’re looking for information regarding other individuals believed to be in the SUV, which HPD identified as a Suburban.

The suspects are described only as possibly Hispanic males in their early 20s, police said.

If anyone has any information to share, please call HPD Homicide 713-308-3600 or remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Suspects still on the run 1 day after grandmother shot and killed outside SE Houston gym

Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.