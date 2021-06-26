8 Tips to Become a Powerful Scarlet Guardian in Scarlet Nexus

Summary Check out these helpful tips and tricks to begin your journey with Scarlet Nexus .

. Choose between Yuito and Kasane, elite psionics each armed with a talent in psychokinesis and their own reason to fight.

Scarlet Nexus is available now for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

Recruits, report for duty! We hope you’re ready to go out into the field soon, because Scarlet Nexus releases today, June 25 for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. In futuristic New Himuka, the world has entered a new era where psionic hormones in the human brain have granted a select number of people with extra-sensory powers. These people, known as psionics, are tasked with protecting the world for deranged mutants called the Others.

If you haven’t done so yet, check out the demo to start things out with an extra edge! Make sure you try out the paths of both Yuito and Kasane in the demo and save your gameplay, as you’ll be able to unlock some special cosmetic items and plug-in enhancements to get a helpful boost to your journey.

Remember your training and use these helpful tips and tricks to help you get the most of your newly discovered psionic abilities.

1: Maximize Your Combat Abilities with the Struggle Arms System (a.k.a. SAS)

The SAS is a brain-to-brain connection with a virtual cable that allows you to connect with teammates to temporarily leverage allies’ psionic powers.

Use the SAS to combine your abilities and take down stronger enemies in battle that you’re having difficulties with. You’ll have a limited amount of time to use it in combat, but it will recharge over time.

Additionally, when the number of allies and useable SAS grow, there will be more places you will be able to reach. Who knows — you may discover something new if you revisit previous locations!

2: Remember to Read the Bio

If you’re having difficulties with certain enemies, you can read up on them in the library menu and learn about their attacking style and their weaknesses.

Others can have specific elemental weaknesses that can be amplified by connecting to teammates with certain psionic powers like pyrokinesis and electrokinesis. Other OSF teammates have abilities that can help you boost defense with clairvoyance or armor.

3: Don’t Underestimate the Power of Friendship (and Chatting!)

Stronger friendships and bonds with allies can help you in combat. To increase your team bond Level, you can increase individual bond levels by interacting with your allies by talking, giving special gifts, completing bond episodes and more. Higher team bond levels lead to bonuses like increased rates of Guardian Vision, Assault Vision, and Revivals, and even chances to receive special items.

As you play, you’ll also receive Brain Messages from your teammates about the situation. Get to know them more personally and don’t forget to respond! You’ll have a limited time on when you can reply, so check your messages regularly.

4: Stop by the Hideout Every Once in a While

You can return to your hideout at any time to completely restore your health. At the hideout, you can also talk to allies and give them gifts to deepen your bonds with your allies. Gifts are mainly obtained through the shop’s item exchange, and the gifts you give to allies will be festively displayed in their area at the hideout.

You can also spend time together in the hideout with companions you’ve built deeper bonds with. Sometimes your companion’s basic stats will slightly increase when you spend time with them. However, there is a limit to how much the stats can increase this way!

5: Afraid of Status Ailments? There Might Be a Plug-In for That

Plug-in equipment can offer resistance against various status ailments. Change your equipment to match the enemy you face to help you minimize and deal with the effects of status ailments like Burning, Shocked, Oil, Soaked, and Confused.

6: Use Both Weapon and Psychokinetic Attacks in Battle

The psychokinesis gauge is gradually drained when you use your psionic abilities to control and attack with surrounding objects. Use weapon attacks to help you restore the psychokinesis gauge faster during combat.

7: Watch Out If That Thing Isn’t Where You Left It

When revisiting a location, you may notice an object’s strange movement! When some objects appear to be placed in a different position, this is most likely the work of an Other, as they have been observed to collect and move objects. A more obvious hint to the possible presence of Others is the Pinecone Flower. It is a strange flower regularly seen around their habitats, and there are reports of a great number of them growing in areas that endured large assaults.

8: Get Both Sides of the Story

When you start the game, you can play as Yuito or Kasane. You’ll need to create two different files to play them separately.

They have their own playstyle, allies, and story differences. Kasane uses daggers where she can hit more Others but does less damage than Yuito’s sword; however, her psychokinesis is stronger than Yuito’s.

To fully experience Scarlet Nexus, you’ll need to see the world from both of their eyes…

Our team is extremely excited to finally share the stories of Yuito, Kasane, and the world of Scarlet Nexus with you today. With an experience enhanced for Xbox Series X|S, you can enjoy stunning 4K visuals at 60fps inspired by a dynamic mix of classic anime and western science fiction. To help you seamlessly play the best version on your Xbox console with the power of Smart Delivery, a free upgrade to the digital Xbox Series X|S version of the game is available for Xbox One owners of Scarlet Nexus at no extra cost.

Get the Deluxe Edition to obtain the Brain Punk Bundle and three additional SAS Plug-in Variations to boost your fighting and experience-earning abilities!

SCARLET NEXUS BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ 59 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ In the far distant future, a psionic hormone was discovered in the human brain, granting people extra-sensory powers and changed the world as we knew it. As humanity entered this new era, deranged mutants known as Others began to descend from the sky with a hunger for human brains. Highly resistant to conventional attack methods, extreme measures needed to be taken to battle the overwhelming threat and preserve humanity. Those with acute extra-sensory abilities, known as psionics, were our only chance to fight the onslaught from above. Since then, psionics have been scouted for their talents and recruited to the Other Suppression Force (OSF), humanity’s last line of defense. Featuring a dual story, begin your adventure with either Yuito Sumeragi, an energetic recruit from a prestigious political family or Kasane Randall, the mysterious scout whose power and skill has gained great notoriety among the OSF. As their different experiences interweave with each other, it is only then that you will reveal the full story and unlock all the mysteries of a Brain Punk future caught between technology and psychic abilities in SCARLET NEXUS.