Are collagen supplements safe? The 3 possible benefits of collagen supplements

Collagen supplements are recommended to people who want to reduce signs of ageing, as it is often thought that it’s better to take collagen rather than apply it to your skin. But are they actually safe to take? Express.co.uk chatted to Dr Deborah Lee at Dr Fox Pharmacy to find out everything you need to know about taking collagen supplements.

Collagen is a protein produced in your body and it’s very important because it makes up about 30 percent of the body’s total protein content.

You may have heard of collagen in relation to the skin and ageing, but that’s not all it does.

Dr Lee explained: “Collagen is the major component of connective tissue – this is the scaffolding that holds us together.

“It is found in skin, hair, teeth, joints, ligaments, muscles and bone.

Without collagen, our bodies would literally fall apart.

“Your body synthesises collagen using amino acids from the food you eat.”

