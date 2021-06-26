Bombshell UFO report released! US cannot explain over 100 sightings by pilots and navy

On Friday, the Pentagon released its report of UFO and UAP sightings by military personnel. Out of 144 reports made by pilots and naval forces since 2004, only one could be explained by investigators.

The interim report said most of the 144 sightings came in the last two years following the US Navy introducing a reporting system for UFOs. In 143 of all sightings, the report says they “lack sufficient information in our dataset to attribute incidents to specific explanations”. But in a blow to extraterrestrial hopefuls, the Pentagon said there was “no clear indications that there is any non-terrestrial explanation” for the sightings. However they did not rule out the possibility, and added UAP sightings “probably lack a single explanation”. READ MORE: UFO spotted on dwarf planet Ceres in NASA photos – claim

Ahead of Congress receiving the Pentagon’s report into UAP’s, Senate members flagged concerns over national security. Mark Warner, Democratic chair of the Senate foreign relations committee, told Fox 8 television: “If there are objects flying over military installations that could pose a security threat … [it] needs to be declassified and revealed to American public. “If there’s something out there, let’s seek it out, and it is probably a foreign power.” Marco Rubio, the Republican senator and vice chairman of the Senate intelligence committee, said ahead of its release: “There is stuff flying in our airspace. “We don’t know what it is. We need to find out.” DON’T MISS…

Marik Von Rennenkampff, analyst in the state department’s bureau of international security and nonproliferation, also told The Guardian foreign powers would have had to undergone a breathtaking technological leap to be behind the UAP’s. He said: “China has well-documented issues with basic jet engines, they rely on espionage to develop their most advanced weapons systems. So, I struggle with China having developed this. “Russia has a defence budget that is a fraction of the United States, and much of its military infrastructure is crumbling so I struggle with that too. “So if it is China or Russia, then that’s extraordinary. “I don’t know how they did it, and it would be a monumental failure of intelligence collection on the part of the United States, orders of magnitude worse than 9/11.”

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Weird Feed