Borderlands 3 Cross Play Update Now Available

Brace yourselves, Vault Hunters, because Borderlands 3 cross play is here!

Thanks to today’s free update, cross play is now available for Borderlands 3 across Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Mac, Stadia, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. There has never been a better time for you and your friends to experience the shooting and looting mayhem together! More details on how to enable cross play are available on the game’s official website.

Today’s update isn’t just about cross play, though. You’ll also find a slew of other events and features, including the return of a fan-favorite seasonal event, permanent seasonal event toggling, and a level cap increase.

In The Revengence of Revenge of the Cartels seasonal event, you’ll be tasked with eliminating Cartel Operative enemies, who can be found in areas from both the base game and campaign add-ons. Slaying Operatives activates a dead-man’s switch that warps in some Cartel Thugs keen on avenging their blasted buddy. Once you’ve dispatched enough of these thugs, and collected Hideout Coordinates from their corpses, your Saurian pal Maurice can open a portal to the main event: a showdown at Villa Ultraviolet against the Eridium Cartel kingpin himself, Joey Ultraviolet.

Speaking of seasonal events, with today’s Cross play Update Vault Hunters can now take part in Endless Seasonal Events! You can access any of Borderlands 3’s themed seasonal events – Bloody Harvest, Broken Hearts Day, and Revenge of the Cartels – whenever, and for however long, you’d like. A new option on the Main Menu lets you select which of these three events you want to toggle on or off, allowing you chase event-specific loot and enjoy previously seasonal content whenever you like.

Today’s update also brings with it the finale of the True Trials mini-events and a new level cap increase. Starting now through July 1 at 8:59 AM PT, the effects of all six True Trials mini-events will be active, giving you one more week to take down the six heavily buffed bosses in pursuit of their designated Legendary drops. And finally, the level cap has increased by seven levels to a max level of 72, meaning you have more potential skill points than ever before.

Even more mayhem awaits, so get to work, Vault Hunters!