Borderlands 3 Cross Play Update Now Available

Brace yourselves, Vault Hunters, because Borderlands 3 cross play is here!

Thanks to today’s free update, cross play is now available for Borderlands 3 across Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Mac, Stadia, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. There has never been a better time for you and your friends to experience the shooting and looting mayhem together! More details on how to enable cross play are available on the game’s official website.

Today’s update isn’t just about cross play, though. You’ll also find a slew of other events and features, including the return of a fan-favorite seasonal event, permanent seasonal event toggling, and a level cap increase.

In The Revengence of Revenge of the Cartels seasonal event, you’ll be tasked with eliminating Cartel Operative enemies, who can be found in areas from both the base game and campaign add-ons. Slaying Operatives activates a dead-man’s switch that warps in some Cartel Thugs keen on avenging their blasted buddy. Once you’ve dispatched enough of these thugs, and collected Hideout Coordinates from their corpses, your Saurian pal Maurice can open a portal to the main event: a showdown at Villa Ultraviolet against the Eridium Cartel kingpin himself, Joey Ultraviolet.

Speaking of seasonal events, with today’s Cross play Update Vault Hunters can now take part in Endless Seasonal Events! You can access any of Borderlands 3’s themed seasonal events – Bloody Harvest, Broken Hearts Day, and Revenge of the Cartels – whenever, and for however long, you’d like. A new option on the Main Menu lets you select which of these three events you want to toggle on or off, allowing you chase event-specific loot and enjoy previously seasonal content whenever you like.

Today’s update also brings with it the finale of the True Trials mini-events and a new level cap increase. Starting now through July 1 at 8:59 AM PT, the effects of all six True Trials mini-events will be active, giving you one more week to take down the six heavily buffed bosses in pursuit of their designated Legendary drops. And finally, the level cap has increased by seven levels to a max level of 72, meaning you have more potential skill points than ever before.

Even more mayhem awaits, so get to work, Vault Hunters!

Xbox One copies of Borderlands 3 include a digital upgrade to the Xbox Series X|S version! On Xbox Series X, experience the game in gorgeous 4K resolution at up to 60 fps in single-player and online co-op. Add more couch co-op mayhem with expanded local splitscreen support for up to 4 players. The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and an all-new mayhem-fueled adventure! Blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four brand new Vault Hunters – the ultimate treasure-seeking badasses of the Borderlands, each with deep skill trees, abilities, and customization. Play solo or join with friends to take on insane enemies, score loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy. A MAYHEM-FUELED THRILL RIDE Stop the fanatical Calypso Twins from uniting the bandit clans and claiming the galaxy’s ultimate power. Only you, a thrill-seeking Vault Hunter, have the arsenal and allies to take them down. YOUR VAULT HUNTER, YOUR PLAYSTYLE Become one of four extraordinary Vault Hunters, each with unique abilities, playstyles, deep skill trees, and tons of personalization options. All Vault Hunters are capable of awesome mayhem alone, but together they are unstoppable. LOCK, LOAD, AND LOOT With bazillions of guns and gadgets, every fight is an opportunity to score new gear. Firearms with self-propelling bullet shields? Check. Rifles that spawn fire-spewing volcanoes? Obviously. Guns that grow legs and chase down enemies while hurling verbal insults? Yeah, got that too. NEW BORDERLANDS Discover new worlds beyond Pandora, each featuring unique environments to explore and enemies to destroy. Tear through hostile deserts, battle your way across war-torn cityscapes, navigate deadly bayous, and more! QUICK & SEAMLESS CO-OP ACTION Play with anyone at any time online or in split-screen co-op, regardless of your level or mission progress. Take down enemies and challenges as a team, but reap rewards that are yours alone – no one misses out on loot.

Author: Mario Rodriguez, Producer, Gearbox Software
This post originally appeared on Xbox Wire

