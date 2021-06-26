British Airways, EasyJet and Jet2 put green list destinations on sale from July 1

Since the green list was announced last night, many airlines have announced new deals and routes from July 1.

The company is also is offering holiday packages that include seven nights in Malta with prices starting from £359, seven nights in Mallorca from £469 or a week in Madeira starting at £429.

The holidays will have to be between June 30 and September 30, 2021 to the following destinations:

Britons can now save up to £300 when travelling with British Airways this summer as the airline is now releasing new holiday packages to the newly green-listed countries.

The low-cost airline is offering flights to Palma de Mallorca starting at £28.99 and to Ibiza and Menorca for £32.99.

Thousands of additional seats will be available from the UK to the Balearic Islands in the next months.

EasyJet has added more than 50,000 seats on sale to new European green list destinations for the next months.

EasyJet CEO, Johan Lundgren, said: “We really want to get back to what we do best and connect people across Europe so we welcome these additions to the green list and in response we have put over 50,000 more seats on sale to new and existing routes to green destinations.

“And with two thirds of UK adults expected to be double jabbed by July 19, now is the time to let British citizens take advantage of the success of the vaccination programme so we urge the Government to move quickly to remove quarantine and testing for fully vaccinated people travelling from amber and green countries.

“This is overdue and unless testing is also removed flying could become the preserve of the rich again.

“EasyJet is ready and able to ramp up and we look forward to playing our part in reuniting people with their loved ones or take them on a well-deserved break.”