Camping and caravan: Britons could be slapped with fines of up to £2,500 this summer

For those who are heading out on their first proper camping trip, though, experts from UK private camper rental service PaulCamper have warned of some strict national rules which should not be forgotten.

In fact, campers who are caught making one basic faux pas – even if unintentional – could face whopping fines of up to £2,500.

These come under the guise of “Leave No Trace”, seven camping principals which work to minimise the impact of camping on the natural environment.

“Just as in the streets, when camping the act of littering is illegal,” explained a spokesperson from PaulCamper.

