Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris rewards this week – Final Bungie Loot report today

UPDATE: PvP is back on the menu this weekend as Guardians take on the latest Crucible challenge. The Trials of Osiris have returned to Destiny 2 between now and June 29, and Bungie has selected Twilight Gap as this week’s map arena. Guardians have also started to report what new rewards are available for putting together wins, although it will take some time before we have the full list. Early reports indicate that the three-win reward for this week is the Sola’s Scar Legendary Sword, with The Messenger Adept Pulse Rifle the top prize for those who can go Flawless. TRIALS OF OSIRIS REWARDS SO FAR Three Wins: Sola’s Scar Legendary Sword Five Wins: Trials Helmet/Armour Seven Wins: Igneous Hammer Legendary Hand Cannon Flawless: The Messenger Adept Pulse Rifle ORIGINAL: Trials rewards will be back on the menu today, complete with a new list of weapons and armour to unlock. The Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris returns later today, with gamers taking on the latest Crucible challenges in teams of three.

The best rewards will be available to those who can win the most encounters alongside their fellow Guardians. A trip to the Lighthouse is the aim, and the Flawless rewards usually include Adept weapons. The first Crucible encounters will be kicking off at 6pm BST on Friday, June 25, 2021, and the new rewards curated by Bungie will be available between now and the next Weekly Reset, which is scheduled for July 6. Saint-14 is the full-time Trials of Osiris vendor who currently resides in the Tower Hangar with his pigeons and ship. And visiting him will be worth it for those who can smash through the Crucible and score some wins as Saint’s inventory updates with Trials Passages, Bounties, and the option to turn in Trials Tokens. The map rotations continue each week, although Bungie has made changes to the weapons you can pick up during an event. Last week saw Bungie offer Legs as a three-win reward, the Exile’s Curse Fusion Rifle with five, and a Flawless run ending with an Eye of Sol Adept Sniper Rifle. Details on other aspects of the Trials experience can be found below, courtesy of Bungie: Trials Passages: “There are five unique Passages that can be bought from Saint-14 which offer their own mechanics. Each Passage will track wins and losses in a single Trials run. If three losses appear on a Passage, players will be restricted from the activity and have to either reset the Passage or purchase a new one.”

Mercy: Always available and Forgives one loss per run. Ferocity: Always available and with zero losses, your Third Win grants a Bonus Win. Confidence: Unlocks after going Flawless and grants a bonus reward from the Flawless chest. Wealth: Unlocks at 5 wins and Increases Trials tokens from completing and winning Trials matches. Wisdom: Unlocks at 7 wins and grants bonus XP from Trials Wins, scaling with the number of Wins on a Ticket. Trials Bounties: Along with Passages, players can also purchase three different Trials Bounties which will reward players for completing them: Weekly Bounties will reward XP, Glimmer, 35 Valor Rank Points, and 5 Trials Tokens; Daily Bounties will reward XP, 15 Valor Rank Points, and 2 Trials Tokens; and Additional Bounties will offer XP and 2 Trials Tokens.

It will likely take at least an hour for gamers to find out all the rewards available from Trials of Osiris this week. Bungie has also confirmed that they will be releasing new weapons in July as part of the game’s next big update. The development team provided more details today, telling Guardians: “Back in January we announced that four weapons from the Dreaming City and four weapons from the Moon were being reissued with new perk pools but had not brought them all back yet. “In our next update, currently scheduled for 7/6, we will be reissuing the remaining Moon and Dreaming City weapons with new perks. “We know that several of these weapons have been popular in the past, looking at you Twilight Oath, and we hope you enjoy getting fresh drops. If you are a newer player who doesn’t have any of these weapons, happy hunting.”

