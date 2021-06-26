Double-jabbed Britons allowed quarantine-free travel to Canaries from July – travel chiefs

The announcement by the Federation of Entrepreneurs and Hoteliers of Las Palmas (FEHT) could mean the whole of Spain and other Mediterranean sunshine destinations would be opened up to fully- vaccinated Brits in mid-July and not August as initial reports appeared to suggest. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed on Thursday the government would allow those who are double-jabbed to holiday in amber list countries without having to self-isolate on their return when he made his latest green list announcement.

However, the Canary Islands chiefs say they have been given a date.

FEHT President Jose Maria Manaricua confirmed he had been given the July 15 date by “sources close to the British government” and was expecting an official announcement in the next few days.

Speaking by a hotel pool he said: “The good news for the tourism sector and for the Canary Islands is that from July 15 it appears the British government is not going to force people to quarantine when they come to a destination like the Canary Islands.

“It means we can look forward to receiving British tourists from July 15 who will not have to self-isolate when they return.

