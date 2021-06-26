England boss Gareth Southgate to get new contract – even if Germany win Euro 2020 clash

Gareth Southgate is set to be offered a contract extension beyond the next World Cup – whatever happens against Germany on Tuesday. The FA intend to open talks after the Euros and tie down the England manager through to the 2024 tournament in Germany regardless of how the last-16 showdown at Wembley pans out.

“Gareth knows exactly how we feel about him. He knows that we think he’s doing a great job and we’d like him to carry on. We would love him to carry on, for sure, beyond this contract,” said FA chief executive Mark Bullingham on Friday. “Our support is unwavering. We are 100 per cent behind Gareth. Regardless of Tuesday, regardless of the group stage of the tournament we would have wanted him to carry on. “I think on the basis of everything we’ve seen so far he’s doing a great job and we’d like him to carry on doing that. “We’ll get into that formal conversation after this tournament. MUST READ: Euro 2020 supercomputer predicts England to make final against France

“This tournament being delayed was challenging in many ways but it reduces the gap not only to the next tournament but then you look at Germany after that it’s only 18 months after that I think it’s going to be a really exciting three years coming up.” Southgate, 50, took over as caretaker manager in 2016 when Sam Allardyce was sacked after just one game in charge. The appointment was made permanent in November of that year and he signed a contract extension in 2018 that extends through to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Pre-Euros, Southgate felt that his success three years ago when England reached the semi-finals of the World Cup had put pressure on his side to produce this summer. MUST READ: Germany ‘scared of Sancho’ ahead of England Euro 2020 showdown

“That’s the challenge. I’ve got to try to manage the expectations for the players. I accept the situation as a manager there’s expectation, I have to deliver. “We have to deliver as a group of staff, it’s not about me in terms of if we can be successful. Of course it’s about me if we fail, so no problem that’s the gig. “But for the players I’ve still got to bear in mind, they are young group. They have still got a lot of progression to make some are now learning to win things they’ve been involved in big matches, it’s brilliant for their progress and for the opportunities for him. That’s what we want. “Are we ready to win? Well, we’ve been to two semi-finals [of the World Cup and the Nations League] so the next step is to try to go further.”

