‘F****ing hopeless’ Piers Morgan slams Matt Hancock’s resignation over ‘snogging mistress'

Piers Morgan, 55, has lashed out at Matt Hancock after he resigned today following photos of him appearing to kiss a colleague leaked online. The former Good Morning Britain host was left enraged as the former Health Secretary stepped down from his position for allegedly “snogging his mistress” Gina Coladangelo, as opposed to resigning for his “abject failures” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Piers typed: “Didn’t resign for his abject failures on PPE, testing & care homes that led to Britain having the worst covid death toll in Europe. “Did resign for being caught snogging his mistress. “Pretty much sums up Matt Hancock. As the Prime Minister said, ‘Totally f**king hopeless’.” In response, fans shared their views on the situation. READ MORE: Naga Munchetty bids farewell as colleague exits ‘to do something new’

One said: “The witch hunt has gone too far, we’ve lost one of the best health secretaries’s the country has ever had.” (sic) A second commented: “But that’s his private life … millions of people have affairs … what’s the big deal.” While a third typed: “Resigning is about the best thing he’s done in the past 18 months!” And a fourth replied: “I’m so pleased he has finally gone, but feel so sorry for his poor wife and children who have been behind him all this time. Really hope the media leave her and the children alone at this time.”

The pair who are both married with three children were seen kissing in photos the newspaper said had been taken inside the Department of Health. In a video posted on Twitter, Mr Hancock said: “I have been to see the Prime Minister to resign as secretary of state for health and social care. “I understand the enormous sacrifices that everybody in this country has made, that you have made, and those of us who make these rules have got to stick by them and that’s why I have got to resign.” In his resignation letter, Mr Hancock reiterated his apology for “breaking the guidance” and he apologised to his family and loved ones for “putting them through this”.

In response, the PM said Mr Hancock “should leave office very proud of what you have achieved – not just in tackling the pandemic, but even before Covid-19 struck us”. He added: “I am grateful for your support and believe that your contribution to public service is far from over.” Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: “Matt Hancock is right to resign. But Boris Johnson should have sacked him.” The SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford tweeted: “Massive failure of leadership by Boris Johnson, Hancock should have been sacked.”

