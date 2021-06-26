GB News week 2 advertiser list in FULL as companies defy 'woke cancel culture'

GB News has suffered some significant blows in the 12 days since its launch. The network immediately started forfeiting advertisers, with campaigning from organisations such as Stop Funding Hate pressuring companies. But while recent figures show GB News viewership has plummeted, some companies have stuck by the channel.

They include several corporate behemoths such as Sainsbury’s, Microsoft and Virgin Media.

Roughly 30 companies have stayed on with the fledgling network.

Despite early efforts from pressure groups, GB News still has a wealth of advertisers.

GB News chairman Andrew Neil was amongst those to criticise the advertising boycott on his channel.

In a monologue on the show, he criticised “cranks” and “agitators” trying to drive down the network’s popularity.

He told his viewers: “They have all taken the knee to Stop Funding Hate.

“It is important they – and you – realise to whom they are in thrall.”