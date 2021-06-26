HSBC confirms scam attempt as fraudsters claim 'payment attempted from new device'

The bank also referred the Twitter user to further information on scams, in the event they ever received similar texts.

“If you’ve received a text message that looks like it may have come from HSBC, have a look here to see if it really did come from us,” the bank said.

“Criminals have become very sophisticated in enticing you to click on links or call phone numbers that belong to them.

“They pretend to be an organisation you trust, like your bank, utility company, internet provider or even the police or HMRC.”

