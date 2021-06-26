James Martin health: Chef recalls the 'mean tweets' about his disorder – symptoms

James Martin always appears relaxed and in his element on ITV ‘s James Martin’s Saturday Morning. The show sees him cook up a treat for celebrity guests every week. While he makes it look easy, aspects of presenting have proven slightly more challenging for the TV chef.

“But I can’t read autocue. If I read it I make a mistake.”

James has previously opened up about his learning difficulty on his show.

Speaking to guest Mollie King on ITV’s Saturday Morning, he began asking the Saturdays star about her dyslexia.

“I know a big passion of yours is this dyslexia foundation which I wanted to pick up on because it’s something that’s close to my heart, because I’m dyslexic as well – severely dyslexic,” he said.