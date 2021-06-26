Lambda variant symptoms: How many cases of new variant have been confirmed in the UK?

What are the symptoms of the Lambda variant?

PHE said tests were ongoing and there is currently no evidence the Lambda variant causes more severe disease or renders the current vaccines less effective.

The main symptoms of coronavirus the NHS advises people to look out for are:

a high temperature

a new, continuous cough

a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste

Most people with Covid symptoms will have at least one of these listed symptoms.

As some one in three people with COVID-19 do not experience symptoms, everyone is advised to get tested regularly to prevent infection being passed on to others.

Anyone who has Covid symptoms should self-isolate, along with any members of their household.

People with Covid symptoms should also get a PCR test as soon as possible to verify whether they have COVID-19.

