Lewis Hamilton contract: Toto Wolff gives update and explains Mercedes team-mate 'doubt'

Yet, ahead of the Styrian Grand Prix, Hamilton shocked the media by saying there was no need to switch up his team-mate next season with rumours swirling.

He said: “We have begun discussions, and, not a lot to say – just we have had discussions and things are positive so… and yes, Valtteri is my team-mate now, and both of us have had ups and downs in our careers, but as I said he is a fantastic team-mate and I don’t necessarily think that needs to change.”

And Wolff added that team-mate talk wasn’t on the cards during discussions.

