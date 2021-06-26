Quantcast
Newslanes Community

Newslanes

Lewis Hamilton contract: Toto Wolff gives update and explains Mercedes team-mate 'doubt'

103views
103
15 shares, 103 points
Lewis Hamilton contract: Toto Wolff gives update and explains Mercedes team-mate 'doubt'

Yet, ahead of the Styrian Grand Prix, Hamilton shocked the media by saying there was no need to switch up his team-mate next season with rumours swirling.

He said: “We have begun discussions, and, not a lot to say – just we have had discussions and things are positive so… and yes, Valtteri is my team-mate now, and both of us have had ups and downs in our careers, but as I said he is a fantastic team-mate and I don’t necessarily think that needs to change.”

And Wolff added that team-mate talk wasn’t on the cards during discussions.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

, , , , , , , , , ,

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in