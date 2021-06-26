Metallica: James Hetfield names his 'guitar gods' and what makes Lars Ulrich so unique

The Metallica legend explained how his dynamic with Ulrich allows his skills to flourish.

“I have a lot of room to lay down. I might not be able to be as free as possible on some stuff because when I get loose everything goes a little wobbly! But I’m able to show Lars some drum stuff and he’s able to show me riff stuff, you know?

“I’m a frustrated drummer and he’s a frustrated singer-guitarist!

“So it’s really great that we’re able to accept each other’s dreams that way and see it as a positive thing, not just, ‘Get outta my territory!'”

In fact, he believes that some other bands make a crucial mistake with the drums.

