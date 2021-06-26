Random: Super Mario Sunshine's FLUDD Shows Up In The New Mario Golf Game

Nintendo Life

F.L.U.D.D. might not be a household name, but if you’re a longtime Mario fan, you’ve likely heard about this nifty device before.

It first appeared in the 2002 GameCube release Super Mario Sunshine and is an incredibly important tool for Mario throughout his adventure – a bit like the Poltergust 3000 in the Luigi’s Mansion series. You might have even gone hands-on with F.L.U.D.D. when Nintendo re-released Sunshine in the Super Mario 3D All-Stars anniversary collection last year.

To get to the point, it seems F.L.U.D.D. has returned, but not in a way everyone might have expected. In Nintendo’s latest game Mario Golf: Super Rush it makes a cameo as a corner post, and well, Mario fans online have of course taken notice:

As you can see above, it’s got people’s hopes up for a sequel of sorts to Mario’s 3D adventure on the GameCube. While it’s probably best to just treat this as nothing more than a cool easter egg, who knows what could potentially be on the horizon.

Have you spotted F.L.U.D.D. in Mario Golf: Super Rush yet? Do you think this is a sign of things to come? How are you finding Mario’s new golf game? Leave your own thoughts down below.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Nintendo Life | Latest News