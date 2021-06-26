Spain expat: 'Brits are still going to move here long after Brexit' – tips for relocating

Not only will learning Spanish make the process easier to understand, it can also save expats vital money in the lead up to their big move.

“Learning Spanish really will help you more than you know,” he continued.

“I will say I spent several hundreds, if not thousands, when moving to Spain because I couldn’t speak Spanish properly.

“And I had to pay other people to help me with many things like my residency, buying a car here, bank accounts, doctors, dentists, setting up utility bills, reading letters that I had from banks and businesses and stuff like that.

“If you don’t speak Spanish or understand these things you’re going to have to pay somebody to help you out and do this.

“Use this time now before you even move to Spain if you can to learn some basic words and phrases.”

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed