Taylor to hold first official Pride event in Williamson County Saturday

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — With the nation celebrating Pride Month for the LGBTQ community, Taylor is holding its own event for the first time ever.

We caught up with organizers setting up for Saturday’s event. It will be the first official Pride event in Williamson County.

City of Taylor to host first official Pride event in Williamson County June 26, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

The idea took off after organizers started a Facebook group during the pandemic.

With last year’s event in Austin put on hold, the idea to do something on their own gained momentum in Taylor.

“It’s a huge deal. I mean this is Taylor’s coming out party. The support has been amazing,” said Denise Rodgers, event organizer.

It all starts Saturday in downtown Taylor at 2 p.m. There will be live music and drag queen performances at four venues in downtown Taylor.

Request tickets online here.

If you want to take part in Austin’s Pride event, that will happen this August.

Author: KXAN Staff

This post originally appeared on KXAN Austin