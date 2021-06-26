The Beatles: Pete Best was 'emotionally smashed' after being kicked out of Fab Four

After John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison formed The Beatles 1960 they began looking for some serious gigs to bolster their fame. The first task on their list was to find a drummer – and they didn’t have to look far. Just four days before The Beatles ventured off to Hamburg, Germany to begin their residency at the Kaiserkeller club, they auditioned and hired fellow Liverpool lad Pete Best into the band.

Pete joined the gang in Germany during their legendary residency slot, where The Beatles started their legacy as the greatest band of all time by playing the club nightly for up to eight hours a day. Pete remained in the band until 1962, when he was kicked out and subsequently replaced by Ringo Starr. Speaking exclusively to Express.co.uk, Roag Best – Pete’s brother, and co-owner of the Liverpool Beatles Museum – explained the drummer’s reaction to being removed from the band. He explained: “They all got to know each other [in Germany] which was what was such a shock for him when they basically said: ‘You’re done.'” READ MORE: The Beatles: John Lennon denied Abbey Road song was about drugs

Pete went on to start another band of his own – The Pete Best Four – before becoming a civil servant for 20 years. In 1988, Pete started The Pete Best Band. Roag said of his brother: "Pete says himself, he would have loved to have done the whole journey, but it wasn't what was planned for him. "Who wouldn't want to do that whole journey? As he said, he was there for two years and he had an absolute ball. He had a great time." Pete's time in the band came to an end in 1962 just after Brian Epstein signed The Beatles to his label.

Roag said: “Do you know what I see on social media all the time? ‘Ringo’s a better drummer, Pete is a better drummer.’ “Do you know what? The bottom line is they were both good players. They’ve got different styles. “I’m sure Ringo could do what Pete was doing and I’m sure Pete could do what Ringo did.” When pressed on if Pete’s dismissal was in some way political, Roag simply shrugged: “I don’t know.”

In 2020 Pete opened up to The Irish Times about his exit from the band in ’62. He said: “We were rockers, we were little hardies, we could handle ourselves. But when I got back home and I told my mother what happened, behind the sanctuary of the front door, I cried like a baby.” On if he had forgiven Sir Paul McCartney, Pete said: “I’ve nothing to forgive him about … they made a decision as young men which was safeguarding their future. “Okay, it could have been handled better. I was the fall guy for it, I suffered, but I’m not holding them to task over it. If I’d have been in the same situation and I was another member of the band, maybe I’d have been one of the bad guys.” SOURCE

