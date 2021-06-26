Quantcast
The Cosy Cinema: a private cinema sleepover just for you

Located just outside Cardiff, film fans have the option of either renting a cabin for a three-hour period, or going all-in for a sleepover. There are a choice of streaming sites to watch, including Netflix, Disney+, Prime, Sky TV and YouTube. You can also log into your own PS4 account.

The pod includes a double bed and bathroom facilities, and a Cosy Kiosk packed with treats priced at £1 each.

While there are no kitchen facilities, there are a wide range of takeout options you can organise for delivery and host John is more than happy to give you his recommendations. 

The variety of streaming platforms allow users to jump right back into their favourite shows and films from home, and the PS4 access means gaming fans can also kick back and play in style.

The cabin has wifi and parking including, and is a short walk from Dinas Powys train station. 

The first pod has proved immensely popular for bookings this summer, but according to the Cosy Cinema Instagram account more cabins are being fitted out and are available to book. 

They offer different packages, including a special three-hour down time offering for key workers; an overnight stay from 5pm-10am is £115; and a VIP overnight stay from 5pm-12pm is priced at £135. 

The pods can be booked via AirBnb or via their Instagram.

