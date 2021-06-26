The Witcher 4 release date: Will it be revealed with Witcher Season 2?

WitcherCon is an event that will provide updates for fans of both the Netflix series and Video Games franchise.

Described as a virtual fan event, WitcherCon is set to include the first-ever multi-format event dedicated to The Witcher universe.

There will be announcements for fans of The Witcher spanning both genres, although some will come away more happy than others.

While it seems very likely that we will learn the release date of The Witcher Season 2 during the event, there will be no new game announcements.

That means that The Witcher 4 release date will not be announced during the show.

There will be no new reveals for The Witcher 4 game or what developers CD Projekt Red has planned for expanding the franchise.