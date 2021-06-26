Quantcast
Think you know how to park your car? Video showing the right way to bay park goes viral

A study from Skoda conducted in 2020 found 11 percent of UK drivers or 3,74 million road users java damage their own car while looking for a space to park.

On average drivers have been left with a £396 repair bull to fix damage after a car park shunt.

Four in ten said they had accidentally hit another car with their door with 40 percent hitting a lamppost, tree or car park divider.

Some experts have blamed increasing car sizes for the upsurge in accidents.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
