UK holidays: Mablethorpe named the cheapest spot for a beach hut break

Beach huts have become increasingly popular in recent years among holidaymakers who enjoy spending some relaxing time by the British seaside.

In the last years, they have become a popular option for many to spend a holiday by the sea.

The reason is they are very versatile; if the weather gets chilly, you can just stay indoors and still enjoy a day at the beach.

If the weather is glorious, you can keep the doors open and relish the amazing view while getting some sun.

But where can you find the best beach hut spot for your next staycation without spending a fortune?

