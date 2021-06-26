Use O2? Why you don't need to worry about controversial EU data roaming charges after all

O2 made the controversial announcement that it will be bringing back roaming charges for all customers who head to Europe this summer. The changes come into effect from August, so anyone lucky enough to get on a plane and head to a beach this August will be affected by the decision.

Unsurprisingly, the decision to resurrect EU roaming charges now that post-Brexit rules allow networks to do so has clearly not pleased those who subscribe to O2. Twitter is full of users venting their anger at the decision, with one branding it “ridiculous”. However, the update to the terms and conditions are not as bad as many might suspect.

O2 says that customers will only see money being added to their bill if they exceed an allowance of 25GB. Once that limit is eaten up, a charge of £3.50 per extra 1GB will then be added to bills.

Unless you spend hours streaming content, 25GB is quite a lot of data and it’s likely that most customers won’t get anywhere near that when abroad meaning they won’t be charged.

