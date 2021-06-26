Will Red Dead Online success change GTA 6 release?

The most recent reports suggest that GTA 6 will be released in 2023 and set during modern times. There could be significant time jumps to help provide popular content for gamers to enjoy, with plenty of ideas being floated for the anticipated sequel. For now, Rockstar Games are keeping quiet about what they have planned, and it could be a while before we learn its full plans. One interesting thing that has been noted is what kind of format changes Rockstar Games and parent company Take-Two Interactive could use in the launch of GTA 6.

Following the launch of Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar Games followed up with the release of a multiplayer experience. But unlike GTA Online, Red Dead Online struggled to find an audience, suffering from a lack of content and connection issues. However, Rockstar Games decided to change up the format of Red Dead Online, making it possible to play without needing to buy the full game. Red Dead Online became its own product, and has since scored success finding its own player base. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick revealed as much during a recent earnings report, telling investors:

“Sales of Grand Theft Auto V also surpassed our expectations. And to date, the title has sold more than 145 million units worldwide. “Red Dead Online exceeded our expectations during the fourth quarter with active players increasing significantly in recurrent consumer spending performing above our plans, due in part to the success of the recently released stand-alone version of the game. “Throughout the period, Rockstar Games released new content updates for Red Dead Online, including brand-new missions for solo players. And speaking about the future of its biggest franchises and how storytelling could change with the arrival of new metaverse experiences, Zelnick added: “What moves the dial in our business is amazing creativity, great characters, great stories, great graphics, great gameplay, the ability to enjoy those experiences with other people all around the world.

“That’s what really matters. I think what the metaverse implies is what we already do with Grand Theft Auto Online and with what Red Dead Online, what we do with NBA 2K and what we aim to do with some upcoming titles, an opportunity to exist in that fictional world and express yourself in ways that are challenging, fun, competitive and new and find ourselves in places doing things that we can’t really do usually in the real world. I think that’s what it means.” There was a lot of hype surrounding the release of Red Dead Online, and there’s a good chance that Take-Two is taking note of how its launch went. They have also noted how performance grew with the stand-alone version of Red Dead Online, and already have plans to do the same with GTA Online on next-gen consoles. So is it possible that GTA 6 will launch by itself, while GTA Online is peeled off and becomes its own product? Only time will tell, but for now, it appears Take-Two are happy to experiment when needed and leave things alone that have a proven track record of success.

