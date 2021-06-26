Windows 11 gaming: Superior graphics but only with the right TPM and hardware

While things are looky peachy for those hoping to use W11 for their next gaming projects, there will be some limitations.

Windows 11 will be a free upgrade for current Windows 10 users, but Microsoft is changing some of its most basic hardware requirements.

Windows 11 is going to launch with support for 8th Gen and over Intel Core processors, which means there are plenty of people out there who won’t be able to run it or will see warning messages when trying to install it.

From what has been shared so far, Windows 10 users will be able to complete the installation process but will receive a warning regarding the lack of support.

A message from Microsoft covering compatibility adds: “There are new minimum hardware requirements for Windows 11.

“In order to run Windows 11, devices must meet the following specifications. Devices that do not meet the hard floor cannot be upgraded to Windows 11, and devices that meet the soft floor will receive a notification that upgrade is not advised.”