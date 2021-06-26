Woke row: Council officers warn replacing ‘offensive’ street names may cost taxpayers

A review was launched across the country after the Black Lives Matter protests, looking at whether street names had links to slavery and colonialism. But changing the names would force residents to alter their address information for their bills, banking and insurance cover.

According to the Telegraph, council officers in Maidenhead have said the accumulated charges for the changes could come to “several hundred pounds per household and potentially considerably more”.

The council officers were examining the expense of renaming “Blackamoor Lane”.

They warned that the local authority, funded by the taxpayer, would likely have to compensate the costs placed on residents for changing street names.

The officers at Windsor and Maidenhead council added how the residents and businesses would face a process similar to “moving to a new house or business premises”.

