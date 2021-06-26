Wurzburg horror attack: At least 3 dead after violent assault –police seal off German city

Germany police conducted a “major operation” on Friday afternoon in the city located north of Bavaria. Police said people had been killed and injured during the incident, but did not disclose exact numbers.
German police said a suspect has been arrested after being shot by officers.
German newspaper Bild reports three people were killed and six others injured.
The force reassured the public there is no wider threat to safety.
The incident took place at around 5pm in the downtown region of Barbarossaplatz.
Lower Franconia police tweeted: “The attacker was overpowered after police used a firearm.
“There are no indications of a second suspect.
“There is NO danger to the population.”
Wurzburg has a population of around 130,000 and is located south east of Frankfurt.
This is a developing news story, more to follow.
