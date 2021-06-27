1 dead after single-vehicle crash in eastern Travis County overnight

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person has died after a crash on SH 130 in eastern Travis County late on Saturday evening.

Medics responded to reports of a collision involving a single vehicle at about 11:25 p.m. on Saturday. One person was reportedly trapped inside the vehicle.

The adult patient was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

EMS said drivers should avoid the area through Sunday morning due to road closures related to the incident.

Author: Harley Tamplin

This post originally appeared on KXAN Austin