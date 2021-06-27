Anxious Residents of Sister Tower to Fallen Florida Condo Wonder: Stay or Go?

But that has not reassured some of their residents, some of whom hastily packed bags and found other places to sleep for at least a few days in the immediate aftermath of the nearby disaster.

The Zynes left their apartment to stay with their daughter but came back on Saturday. They recalled being awakened in the early hours of Thursday by an alarm signaling that the lights had gone out in their condominium. It was only later that they realized the lights had gone out at about the same time that the nearby building had collapsed.

Nora Zyne, 69, lost three friends who remained unaccounted for.

“I feel extremely saddened — I’ve known them for 30 years,” she said. “We were all so close. I felt a sense of — can you imagine being at home in the safest place, you’re sleeping and that horrific —” Her thought trailed off. “I pray that they were asleep and don’t know what happened. You lost people you shared your life with. I can’t understand how something like that could happen.”

Ruby Issaev, a former tenant of the South towers, bought an apartment with her husband in the North towers four years ago. After the collapse, she moved into her daughter’s place a few miles away. She is not sure if she will return — and already misses the community that sustained her in the building during the pandemic.

“Even if nothing happened” to her building, she said, the absence of the South towers will be tough: “I wonder if my neighborhood will be the same.”

Miami Condo Collapse Updated June 26, 2021, 7:45 p.m. ET

On Saturday, a family of four left the building carrying their belongings and grocery bags en route to a nearby hotel. “We just want to move out, just for safety,” said one member of the family, who declined to be identified.

The atmosphere in the building lobby was somewhat tense as some residents who had heard about a possible evacuation tried to press condo board members for more information.