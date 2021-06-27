Diabetes type 2 warning: The vegetables that can cause blood sugar levels to rise

“And it is not just the vegetable type that matters but how it is cooked and presented; warm cooked vegetables produce greater rises than cold and mashed vegetables more than left natural.”

According to doctor Abraham, the lower the fat content of vegetables, the slower the rate glucose is broken down.

He explained: “A baked potato with butter will be less glycaemic than one without the butter and crisps, full of fat, have lower glycaemic potential than the same weight of potatoes cooked differently.”

To stabilise blood sugar levels when choosing vegetables, you should opt for fresh vegetables, cooking them minimally.

