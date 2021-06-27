‘Don’t feel sorry for me!’ Naga Munchetty hits back that she doesn’t have many celeb pals

Naga Munchetty, 46, has revealed she does not have “many celeb friends” as the BBC Breakfast host explained how most of her close pals are those who work off-screen. The broadcaster did divulge, however, that she would consider going on a trip abroad with her colleague Dan Walker if the occasion ever arose.

Naga made the admissions while speaking to Alan Carr on his Life’s A Beach podcast. Speaking on if she had ever been on a holiday with celebrity pals, Naga said: “I did do one trip to Bermuda, with Nick Knowles, Dennis Waterman, Michael Winsor, who is the hand of Basil Brush, and that was a really interesting trip, seeing how people got on with each other. “There was Steve Coppell, ex-Crystal Palace, ah it was a very funny trip but I don’t really have many celeb friends.” Alan replied: “Really?” READ MORE: Eamonn Holmes’ wheelchair fears amid chronic pain ordeal

“And not for the reasons you may think,” she told Alan Carr on his Life’s a Beach podcast. Naga recalled how she ended up stuck on the beach throughout her whole honeymoon after she cut her leg on barnacles in the sea. Under doctor orders, she wasn’t able to get the cut anywhere near water for the rest of the holiday. She said: “The honeymoon side was fine. It was all good.

