Ethereum price prediction: ETH could soar to $20,000 in 2025 amid 'major changes'

Long-awaited upgrades to the Ethereum network, which kicked off at the end of 2020 and designed to help ETH scale and reduce its pricey costs, could help it reach never-before-seen heights.

Panel member and BitBull Capital chief operating officer Sarah Bergrstrand said: “We are likely to see major upgrades to the Ethereum network this year, and those can be expected to push the price higher.

Ms Bergstrand is very optimistic for Ethereum, predicting it could reach a staggering $ 100,000 by the time 2025 comes around.

The soaring popularity of DeFi, the process of using crypto technology to recreate traditional financial tools like loans and interest designed to replace the role of banks with blockchain-based protocols, has given Ethereum a helping hand in climbing over the last year.

