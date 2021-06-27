First Lady Jill Biden to visit COVID-19 vaccine event at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff are expected to visit Minute Maid Park Tuesday to get a look at the new Astros COVID-19 vaccination event, according to White House officials.

Officials said Biden and Emhoff are staying to watch the Astros take on the Orioles that evening.

Mayor Sylvester Turner spoke at a vaccine clinic Saturday hosted by the Fountain Life Center and stressed the importance of the First Lady and Second Gentleman’s visit.

Turner praised the city for finding different ways to administer the vaccine by going where the people are.

“We are finding creative ways of getting it out, and I think they recognize that and that’s the reason why they’ve added Houston to their list,” Turner said.

The city partnered with Kroger to let people choose among any of the three vaccines approved in the U.S.

Turner remined Houstonians that vaccines are still available and encouraged everyone to continue wearing masks.

Right now, one-half of the city has at least one dose of the vaccine.

