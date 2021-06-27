'I squealed' Dick Strawbridge, 61, speaks on parenting mishap with daughter Dorothy

Dick Strawbridge, 61, shared a hilarious photo of himself and his daughter Dorothy, seven, after she had decided to put his hair in scrunchies. The Escape To The Chateau star admitted he had “squealed” when his mischievous youngster had forced him to wear her hair accessories.

Dick typed: “Apparently a chap can’t have too many ‘bunchies or scrunchies’. “When I squealed as I was getting pulled Dorothy said, ‘Get used to it’ …. this is officially my new look.” The star posed in the photo alongside his beaming daughter while he wore scrunchies on his head, ears and was even made to put one in his mouth. In response to the post, fans gushed over Dick’s new look. READ MORE: Naga Munchetty issues apology as fans slam host for ‘interrupting’

“With the children at home we’ve enjoyed sharing knowledge – we haven’t tried to mimic their formal education, or tried to be fully-fledged homeschoolers, instead we have been working together in the garden and being creative,” she wrote. “And Dick is finally going to write some children’s books that he has been testing on his four children, and finessing, for over 30 years.” Dick is also a doting dad to two grown-up children, James and Charlotte, 35, from his first marriage to Brigit Weiner. Last year, James made an appearance on his dad’s show Escape to the Chateau as Angel threw her parents a fiftieth wedding anniversary during the episode.

