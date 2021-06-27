'I'm so angry' Elton John rages at 'philistine' Brexit chiefs who 'f***** up' fishing deal

He raged: “I’m so angry. I’m livid about what the government did when Brexit happened, they made no provision for the entertainment business, and not just for musicians, actors and film directors, but for the crews, the dancers, the people who earn a living by going to Europe.

“People like me can afford to go to Europe because we can get people to fill in the forms and get visas done, but what makes me crazy is that the entertainment business brings in £111 billion a year to this country and we were just tossed away.”

Elton continued: “The fishing industry – which they still f****d up – brings in £1.4 billion and I’m all for the fishermen, but we’re talking about over a hundred billion pounds of difference here, and we weren’t even thought about,” claiming that “the arts don’t matter” to those in power.

Speaking to The Guardian, Elton revealed that he has been in discussions with Lord Strasburger in the House of Lords about his beliefs.

