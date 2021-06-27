Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen 'have raised level of F1' as Fernando Alonso speaks out

“Firstly well done to Max, he did, I mean, they’ve been so fast this weekend, I’ve been giving it absolutely everything, but yeah, just wasn’t the greatest of sessions,” he said.

“Generally they’ve had a quarter of a second on us all weekend, and I think we’ve managed to eek closer in qualifying but in race pace yesterday though .45s ahead of us, most of the time, so it’ll be interesting to see whether or not we can manage it.

“I don’t think we have real pace to overtake them, that’s for sure. But might just be able to keep up.

“We’ll be giving it everything, obviously, but I’m just talking about pure pace, but maybe tomorrow, We’ll be surprised, maybe it rains.”

