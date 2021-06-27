MD Anderson Cancer Center loosens adult visitor policy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A Houston healthcare facility is updating its visitor policy as COVID-19 restrictions continue to be eased, more than a year after the pandemic changed so much of how we live and work.

MD Anderson Cancer Center representatives said Sunday that adult patients will be allowed one adult visitor or caregiver per day beginning Monday. Visitors must be able and willing to wear a face mask that will be provided by the hospital.

Other COVID-19 prevention protocols at the facility with remain in place. Everyone will continue to be required to pass entry screening and wear MD Anderson-issued face coverings.

“If an outpatient or patient in the Acute Cancer Care Center is admitted to the hospital, their visitor may stay with them only during hospital visitation hours or if the patient meets criteria to have a visitor stay overnight with them,” MD Anderson representatives said in a statement.

In-patient visitors may have one visitor or caregiver during certain hours: Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Patients can provide the hospital up to five names of people who may be visiting, though only one person per day will be allowed during the hours listed above.

You can find more information on MD Anderson’s website.

Southeast Texas hospitals reported 422 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday, which amounts to more than 3% of the total patient count in the region, according to the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council. The council covers 25 counties in southeast Texas, including Harris County.