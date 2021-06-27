Michael Jackson: Wife Lisa Marie's heartbreaking discovery after he died 'I was so wrong'

Lisa Marie also opened up about why, ultimately, their relationship fell apart and what prevented them from getting back together.

Although Michael expressed his fears that he would die like her father, Elvis, he continued to surround himself with enablers who did not have the strength or independence to deny him anything or help him curb his worst instincts.

Lisa Marie said: “I left him to stomp my foot in the ground, I was trying to take a stand and say, ‘Come with me, don’t do this (carry on down the same path).’ And it was a stupid move because he didn’t…

“I had to make the decision to walk because I saw the drugs and doctors were coming in and they scared me and that put me back into what I went through with my father (Elvis) and that ended it.”

