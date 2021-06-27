Milton Keynes: Shots fired as man dies in ‘serious incident’ – investigation launched

A mandatory independent investigation into police conduct during the incident has been launched. Officers were called to Denmead, Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes at around 9.40am on Friday morning after reports of an ongoing ‘serious disturbance’ at a residence.

Thames Valley Police said in a statement: “Within minutes officers attended the scene, [and] a forced entry was made into a property, acting on witness information. “On entry officers observed a man in his 30s, who appeared to be deceased, as well as a young child with serious injuries. “They encountered a man in his 20s, within the property. “At this early stage of the investigation, it is understood that officers deployed Taser, before shots were fired at the man.”

The force described it as a “serious incident”. Thames Valley Police said immediate first aid was given by officers to the man in his 20s before he was treated by ambulance crews. However, the man was later pronounced dead at the scene. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been notified as part of a mandatory referral and they have launched an independent investigation. READ MORE: Protestor heckles Jo Cox’s sister over support for LGBT rights

Christian Bunt, Assistant Chief Constable, said: “What has happened this morning can only be described as absolutely tragic and will no doubt have an impact on the community. “Our thoughts are with those who have been impacted by this incident. “Our Major Crime Unit are working closely with the IOPC to understand exactly what has happened. “At this stage no one else is being sought in relation to this investigation and we are seeking to support everyone involved. “Members of the community will see an increased police presence. “We would ask anyone who has any concerns or information to please speak to one of our uniformed officers.” Anyone who may have information is urged to call 101 or report online quoting reference 20210626-0652 If they wish to remain anonymous they can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

