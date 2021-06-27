Mum furious after Nottingham schoolgirl punished for ‘showing too much ankle’

Lea Scott, whose daughter Paige Bradwell is in Year 10 at Rushcliffe School in West Bridgford, has claimed the incident arose over the school’s uniform policy. Speaking to the Nottingham Post the mother said that her daughter had been withdrawn from lessons by teachers at the school. Ms Scott who lives in Edwalton in Nottinghamshire has said that her daughter Paige has been regularly told off because her trousers are too short.

“I just don’t know what to do anymore. It’s an ongoing battle.

“They’ve really come down on it in the last few months.

“I think she was showing a centimetre and a half of ankle.

“That’s how pedantic they are being.

“She’s being taken out of lessons and put in isolation rooms for the whole day.

“I think it’s appalling.”

The Rushcliffe School have been approached for comment.