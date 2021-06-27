‘Not My Intent’: How Biden’s Impromptu Comments Upended a Political Win

For days, they crisscrossed the Capitol — including Ms. Sinema, who broke her foot running a marathon, on a crutch — to haggle in back rooms, often ordering in pizza, salads and wine. Mr. Portman’s hideaway grew so cramped with the additional staff that an aide to Senator Mitt Romney, Republican of Utah, braved the Senate bureaucracy to secure a fan for the room. During one late-night session, Mr. Ricchetti took it upon himself to walk around the table and pour wine for each senator, according to two people familiar with the moment.

Updated June 25, 2021, 7:09 p.m. ET

Tempers flared, senators and aides acknowledged in interviews, as the senators clashed over how to finance the framework amid a Republican refusal to increase taxes and the White House’s objections to user fees for drivers.

On Wednesday, many of the centrist senators joined Mr. Biden at a funeral for former Senator John W. Warner of Virginia, before returning to the Capitol for what would be a final round of meetings with his legacy of striking bipartisan accords on their minds.

“What would John Warner do?” said Senator Mark Warner, Democrat of Virginia, who is of no relation, but who considered him a friend. “John Warner would have hung in. I think probably almost everybody in that room went through some level of that reflection.”

Around 7 p.m., the 10 senators began to emerge with a unified message: They had a framework and they would be going to the White House the next day.

The Plan: Go in Tandem

After weeks of closed-door negotiations, it appeared to be a moment of validation for a president certain in his ability to navigate difficult legislative negotiations, after months of talks that his own party had begun to worry were turning into a quagmire for his economic ambitions.

Mr. Biden’s team believed that by winning a bipartisan agreement, they would secure the support of centrist Democratic senators for the larger bill to provide paid leave, fight poverty and climate change and address a host of other liberal priorities, funded by tax increases on corporations and the rich. Some Republicans, egged on by business leaders, hoped to stop the larger bill by arguing to moderate Democrats that the more limited infrastructure bill was all that was needed.