On The Red Carpet goes behind the scenes of top shows

There’s one dilemma we all face. You’re engrossed in a series and suddenly the end credits roll. You pick up the remote in a daze and think, “What should I watch next?”

A safe bet would be to start with one of the most-streamed shows ever: “The Mandalorian.” The blockbuster Star Wars series on Disney+ broke streaming records left and right, and the third season is currently in the works.

“WandaVision” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” had MCU fans on the edge of their seats, expanding on the characters’ storylines, but leaving enough questions to be answered in Marvel’s Phase Four.

If medical dramas are more your speed, you better start bingeing “Grey’s Anatomy.” The series just wrapped its 17th season, which focused on a COVID storyline, and has been renewed for an 18th season by ABC.

Speaking of dramas, groundbreaking FX series “Pose” wrapped its third and final season with a showstopping, heartfelt episode. The trailblazing show follows trans and queer people of color in New York City amid the HIV/AIDS epidemic and has made waves with its representation both on and off screen.

We can’t talk about finales without mentioning “The Handmaid’s Tale.” The dystopian drama just released its shocking season four finale on Hulu and season 5 is already in the works.

When it comes to late night, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will keep you laughing, along with the host’s newly reinstated live audience.

If you have kids, or are a kid at heart, “Baymax Dreams of Fred’s Glitch” is one to add to your list. The sixth and final “Baymax Dreams” short is interactive and based on “Big Hero 6: The Series.”

This wouldn’t be a comprehensive list without reality television and “Shark Tank” is one of the most successful shows in the business. For 12 seasons, the Sharks have brought the American Dream to the screen and delivered inspiring success stories. As Robert Herjavec puts it: “Five old people have made it cool to be in business because business is the only thing that gives you the ability to control your own destiny.”

“A Teacher” starring Kate Mara and Nick Robinson takes a look at an inappropriate student-teacher relationship and has been recognized for representing male survivors with authenticity. While speaking with On The Red Carpet, Mara breaks down the powerful ending of the miniseries, which is streaming on FX on Hulu.

“Fargo” is another show that represents FX’s “Fearless” theme. The fourth season starred comedian Chris Rock in a serious role as a gangster in Kansas City circa 1950.

When it comes to martial arts and the movies, no star has shined quite as bright as Bruce Lee. Fans can get a glimpse into his journey in ESPN’s 30 for 30 “Be Water.” More documentaries to watch are magician Derek DelGaudio’s “In & Of Itself” on Hulu and National Geographic’s docu-series “Secrets of the Whales,” streaming on Disney+.

