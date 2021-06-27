Pokemon Go Bidoof event countdown: New update as Trainers hunt for Shiny Bidoof

Niantic has confirmed that Shiny Bidoofs can now be found in Pokemon Go, at least until July 1.

This was revealed as part of the launch of the new Bidoof event, which includes several running rewards.

A message from the PoGo team reveals: “Bidoof will be appearing more often in the wild, in raids, and in encounters after you complete event-exclusive Field Research! If you’re lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Bidoof! Our preliminary research suggests that the rate at which Bidoof will be appearing in the wild will increase over the course of the event.

“On certain days of the event, Bidoof you encounter will know attacks that they normally cannot learn. On Thursday, July 1, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time, you can use a Charged TM to teach Bidoof any of these attacks.

“After the event, you can use an Elite Charged TM to do the same. During each of the times listed below, you can encounter Bidoof that know the following attacks.”

But while many of these new rewards are now active and Shiny Bidoofs can be found in Pokemon Go, more is being planned.