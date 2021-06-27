Police investigating fatal stabbing in northeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Janneke Parrish had never met Alex Odonnell, an Austin man battling kidney failure and in need of an organ transplant. But his story, and those of chronic illnesses, rang familiar to her.

“I’ve not had anybody in my family with kidney — with kidney dialysis or kidney failure in the past, but I’ve had family members with health issues that are chronic and that require a lot of a lot of intensive care to manage,” Parrish said. “So for me, when I saw Alex’s story, I thought a lot about my own family and how much I wish I could make a difference for them.”

Author: Russell Falcon

This post originally appeared on KXAN Austin