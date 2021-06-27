PS4 and PlayStation Store: How to Download a brand new game experience today

Anyone looking for something new to play this weekend can download a brand new experience on PlayStation consoles.
Those with a PS4 or PS5 console can enjoy the new release of NEO: The World Ends With You.
Releasing on July 27 on PlayStation and Nintendo platforms, The World Ends With You is an action RPG developed by Square Enix.
Those interested in trying it out can play the start of the story and advance their characters up to level 15 in preparation for next month.
And there is plenty of combat to test out, with Square Enix confirming this week regarding the new demo launch:
“The streets of Shibuya are full of dangers, and we’re not just talking about the hordes of pedestrians. Rindo and the gang will also have to band together to defeat dangerous enemies called Noise.
“Fortunately, you can customise your team’s play style, equipping each member with an individual pin that gives them access to amazing psychic powers called Psychs. These abilities include all kinds of effects, from launching enemies into the air and attacking them in close combat, to volleying them with projectiles – the way you fight is up to you.”
The good news is that the first NEO experience is now available to download a full month before the full game releases.
Square Enix has also confirmed that the World Ends With You Demo will have cross-save support.
This means that gamers who are preparing to buy the game in July will be able to start collecting items and making progress that will transfer over to the final experience.
“There’s no need for you to worry about restarting the game, losing your pins, or having to level up your team again.
NEO: THE WORLD ENDS WITH YOU STORY BREAKDOWN
It was just another seemingly ordinary day in Shibuya-but not for Rindo. He could tell something about the city felt different.
He soon finds himself caught in the telekinetic crossfire of a psychic battle unfolding in the Scramble Crossing. And before he can catch his breath, a girl with an ominous aura appears before him and welcomes him to the so-called “Reaper’s Game.”
With some trepidation, Rindo and his friend Fret play along, convincing themselves that a “Game” couldn’t have any serious consequences. It isn’t long, however, until they start having second thoughts.
Rindo’s instinct was right: something about this Shibuya is different.
