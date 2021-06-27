PS4 and PlayStation Store: How to Download a brand new game experience today

Anyone looking for something new to play this weekend can download a brand new experience on PlayStation consoles.

Those with a PS4 or PS5 console can enjoy the new release of NEO: The World Ends With You.

Releasing on July 27 on PlayStation and Nintendo platforms, The World Ends With You is an action RPG developed by Square Enix.

Those interested in trying it out can play the start of the story and advance their characters up to level 15 in preparation for next month.

And there is plenty of combat to test out, with Square Enix confirming this week regarding the new demo launch:

“The streets of Shibuya are full of dangers, and we’re not just talking about the hordes of pedestrians. Rindo and the gang will also have to band together to defeat dangerous enemies called Noise.

