PS5 restock: Argos and Amazon UK reportedly offering final June PlayStation 5 stock drop

June could end with thousands more PlayStation 5 consoles being released to buy in the UK. For now, nothing big is expected to be announced during the weekend, meaning that stock trackers can probably pause looking for restock between June 26 and June 27. However, next week should include at least one major drop from a major retailer, with a PS5 restock expected from Argos and Amazon UK. There have already been several hosted in June from Currys, Argos, GAME, Smyths and GameByte, and this could be the last of the month. From what has been shared so far by stock trackers, the final drops will happen between June 28 and June 30.

Monday drops are rare occurrences, making it more likely that PS5 stock will drop on Tuesday, June 29. However, like with all of these predictions, gamers will have to take it with a pinch of salt until we learn more. The latest news on the subject comes from PS5 Stock Alert UK on Twitter, with the account revealing that 10,000 consoles will reportedly arrive from Argos over the coming days. The full message reads: “As we’ve predicted a whole month ago, Argos have received 10K units of the PlayStation 5 Disc Edition. “Distribution to hubs and stores have begun nationwide. Expect a drop sometime this week. No Digital Edition insight.” The Argos PS5 stock drop is expected to happen very early in the morning, and gamers are being warned to be ready to try and buy a console between 1am BST and 4am BST.

Meanwhile, Amazon UK usually drops stock between 8am BST and 11am BST on its chosen dates. The dates for the Amazon stock drop have come from PS5 Instant, another tracker account with a good record. It’s unclear why Sony are favouring Disc Edition over the Digital PS5, but it appears to be linked to meeting demand for the most requested product. Knowing when a PS5 restock is happening can be vital but it’s also worth knowing how each retailer handles its shipments. And here are a few examples of how best to try and buy a PlayStation 5 console from leading UK retailers:

AMAZON UK: ARGOS: The Argos website is notorious for crashing and being unable to complete purchases when site traffic is high. Stock trackers suggest using the mobile Argos app and keeping an eye on local store listings. Argos is expected to receive more stock by the end of June. GAME: GAME is a UK retailer that offers the most regular stock updates for PS5 consoles. However, console hunters have been warned to use Guest Checkout, as this option is less likely to crash when completing a purchase.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed